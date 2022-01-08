BILLINGS — Alex Schumacher scored on a jumper with 14 seconds to go Saturday night as visiting Saint Martin's won 70-68 at Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball at Alterowitz Gym.

Schumacher finished with 20 points and six assists for the Saints (2-1, 9-3). Tyke Thompson added 16 and Christian Haffner 14 for Saint Martin's. Thompson also grabbed nine rebounds.

The Saints, who knocked down 13 3-pointers, have won five consecutive games.

The host Yellowjackets (2-2, 6-8) received 14 points from Damen Thacker, 13 from Carrington Wiggins and 13 from Nicholas Sebastiao. Sebastiao also collected a team-high eight boards. 

MSUB led 68-64 before Saint Martin's finished on a 6-0 run.

Besides hitting the game-winner, Schumacher assisted on the other two hoops in the closing moments.

MSU didn't score in the game's final three minutes.

