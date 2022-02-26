NAMPA, Idaho — The regular season came to a close Saturday night for the Montana State Billings men as the Yellowjackets lost 76-41 to Northwest Nazarene University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball.
The host Nighthawks (12-8, 10-5) were in charge 43-20 by halftime and never looked back.
Tru Allen sparked NNU with his 19 points. George Reidy added 11 and Gabriel Murphy 10.
MSUB (13-14, 9-8) was led by Nicholas Sebastiao's 12 points and six rebounds. Carrington Wiggins had 10 points and five boards.
The Yellowjackets shot 24.6%, including four of 27 from 3-point territory. MSUB was outrebounded, 51-32.
NNU shot 46.8%, including 8 of 24 on 3-pointers. The Nighthawks led 20-9 in the game's first 10 minutes.
The 10-team postseason GNAC tournament is set to begin on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.