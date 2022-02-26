NAMPA, Idaho — The regular season came to a close Saturday night for the Montana State Billings men as the Yellowjackets lost 76-41 to Northwest Nazarene University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball.

The host Nighthawks (12-8, 10-5) were in charge 43-20 by halftime and never looked back.

Tru Allen sparked NNU with his 19 points. George Reidy added 11 and Gabriel Murphy 10.

MSUB (13-14, 9-8) was led by Nicholas Sebastiao's 12 points and six rebounds. Carrington Wiggins had 10 points and five boards.

The Yellowjackets shot 24.6%, including four of 27 from 3-point territory. MSUB was outrebounded, 51-32.

NNU shot 46.8%, including 8 of 24 on 3-pointers. The Nighthawks led 20-9 in the game's first 10 minutes.

The 10-team postseason GNAC tournament is set to begin on Wednesday.

