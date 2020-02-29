BILLINGS — Senior Michael Hannan nailed a last-second 3-pointer from half court Saturday night to lift visiting Simon Fraser to a 74-73 victory over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
The game was the season finale for both SFU (16-13, 9-11) and MSUB (11-17, 6-14).
Hannan, who had three 3-pointers overall, finished with 11 points. Othniel Spence and Wilfried Balala scored 18 points apiece for the visitors.
The Yellowjackets received 23 points from Brendan Howard and 20 from Tyler Green.
A layup by Green put MSUB up 73-71 with two seconds to play. He finished his three-year career with 1,090 points.
The Yellowjackets led by 12 points early in the game.
