SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Nicholas Sebastiao scored a career-high 11 points, but Montana State Billings lost to host Cal State San Marcos 69-55 Friday night at the San Marcos Hoops Classic men's basketball tournament.
In what was the season debut for the Yellowjackets, Emmanuel Akpan added eight points and Carrington Wiggins seven.
Sebastiao shot 3 of 5 from 3-point territory. Teammate Malik Brikat grabbed 12 rebounds.
CSU San Marcos led 38-27 at intermission, then opened the second half on a 14-0 run to take command, 52-27.
The winning Cougars were led by Blake Seits' 21 points and seven rebounds.
MSUB will play Holy Names on Saturday afternoon.
