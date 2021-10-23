LACEY, Wash. — The men's cross country team from Montana State Billings placed seventh and the Yellowjacket women 10th Saturday at the rain-soaked GNAC Championships at Saint Martin's University.
Ase Ackerman was MSUB's top finisher in the men's race, covering the 8K course in 25:00.70 to placed 16th overall.
Aaron Ahl of Simon Fraser won the race at 24:21.80.
On the women's side, MSUB's top placer was Kailee Stoppel, who placed 24th in the 6K race at 22:49.40.
Olivia Willett of Simon Fraser won the women's race at 21:27.30.
Simon Fraser swept the men's and women's team championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.