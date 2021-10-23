LACEY, Wash. — The men's cross country team from Montana State Billings placed seventh and the Yellowjacket women 10th Saturday at the rain-soaked GNAC Championships at Saint Martin's University.

Ase Ackerman was MSUB's top finisher in the men's race, covering the 8K course in 25:00.70 to placed 16th overall. 

Aaron Ahl of Simon Fraser won the race at 24:21.80.

On the women's side, MSUB's top placer was Kailee Stoppel, who placed 24th in the 6K race at 22:49.40.

Olivia Willett of Simon Fraser won the women's race at 21:27.30.

Simon Fraser swept the men's and women's team championships.

