LAS VEGAS — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings took down Rollins College 59-40 on Saturday at South Point Arena to close out the Holiday Hoops Classic.
The Yellowjackets prevailed by holding an NCAA Division II opponent to its lowest point total since the 1987-88 season. Rollins College is from Winter Park, Florida.
Besides the defensive dominance, Carrington Wiggins led three MSUB players scoring in double digits. He finished with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Malik Brikat added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Damen Thacker finished with 11 points and seven assists.
The Yellowjackets (5-7) also received 10 rebounds from Emmanuel Ajanaku.
Hutton Yenor scored 12 points and Dayton Gumm added 11 for Rollins (6-6).
Sonoma State University (California) is the only NCAA Division II opponent to score fewer than 40 points against a Yellowjacket team, when MSUB won 54-37 during the 1987-88 season.
