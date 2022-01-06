BILLINGS — Carrington Wiggins scored 25 points and Emmanuel Ajanaku supplied a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds Thursday night as the Montana State-Billings men won at home 77-71 over Western Oregon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Ajanaku's double-double was the best performance by a MSUB freshman since 2016. He scored 10 of his points in the second half.
Ajanaku shot 7 of 7 from the floor and 3 of 3 on free throws.
Wiggins achieved his career-high for points on 10 of 18 shooting.
The Yellowjackets (6-7, 2-1) trailed the Wolves (3-8, 2-1) 37-35 at halftime. WOU's Cameron Cranston tallied 23 of his game-high 35 points before intermission.
MSUB also received 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds from Damen Thatcher.
The Yellowjackets shot 15 of 23 from the field during the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.