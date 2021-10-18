BILLINGS —The men's golf team at Montana State Billings won its third straight Mike Grob Cup Monday over Rocky Mountain College at The Briarwood.
The Yellowjacket men won 6.5-5.5 in singles play, capping off a decisive 15-9 victory over the Battlin' Bears in the three-day event.
Quinn Haigwood, Kevin Kolb, Blake Finn, Paul O'Neil, Caleb Trost and Riley Kaercher were the MSUB winners in singles. Rocky received wins from Jake Johnson, Tristan Hanson, Ben Cole, Blake Vandenacre and Haydn Driver.
MSUB gained the upper hand quickly by beating Rocky 5.5-0.5 in four-ball play Saturday at Yegen. The two teams tied 3-3 in alternate shot action Sunday at Lake Hills.
