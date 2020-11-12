BILLINGS — The men's soccer team at Montana State Billings announced on Thursday the signing of five players for the 2021-22 academic year.
It was the first group of signees for new head coach Thomas Chamerauld, and the class included Hadyn Koch of Billings as well as two sets of high school teammates from Wyoming and Utah.
Koch was a standout defender and three-year letter winner at Billings Senior.
He was the 2020 Class AA Eastern Conference player of the year and helped the Broncs compiled a 32-4-6 record during his career.
The other members of the recruiting class include forward Colten Atkinson and midfielder Sian Realing of Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming, and midfielder Ryan Hanley and defender Jack Jarrett from Wasatch High School in Heber City, Utah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.