TUMWATER, Wash. — The men's soccer season at Montana State Billings ended Saturday with a 2-1 loss in overtime against Saint Martin's in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match.

Arjun Gill scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute for the Saints (4-13-0, 3-7-0). He was assisted by Jose Marquez.

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime, following goals by MSUB's Paul Cuevas (31st minute) and the Saints' Jason Fairhurst (42nd minute).

MSUB goalkeeper Connor Trapp made four saves on the afternoon.

The Yellowjackets ended the season with a 4-9-3 overall mark and 2-6-2 conference record.

