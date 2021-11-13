TUMWATER, Wash. — The men's soccer season at Montana State Billings ended Saturday with a 2-1 loss in overtime against Saint Martin's in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match.
Arjun Gill scored the winning goal in the 93rd minute for the Saints (4-13-0, 3-7-0). He was assisted by Jose Marquez.
The match was tied 1-1 at halftime, following goals by MSUB's Paul Cuevas (31st minute) and the Saints' Jason Fairhurst (42nd minute).
MSUB goalkeeper Connor Trapp made four saves on the afternoon.
The Yellowjackets ended the season with a 4-9-3 overall mark and 2-6-2 conference record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.