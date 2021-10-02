SEATTLE — Alden Massey scored in the 105th minute Saturday night as Seattle Pacific opened Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play with a 4-3 win in double overtime against Montana State Billings.
The visiting Yellowjackets (2-4-1, 0-1) and the winning Falcons (7-1, 1-0) were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation play. The first 10-minute OT period was scoreless.
Halil Yilmaz scored both of MSUB's first-half goals, and added a third in the second half. Travis Swallow, Alex Mejia, Judah Johnston and Massey scored for SPU.
Mejia assisted on Massey's winning shot.
The Falcons outshot the Yellowjackets, 20-12.
