SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points, one of four Montana State Billings players in double figures, as the Yellowjackets broke into the win column Saturday with a 71-65 conquest over Holy Names at the San Marcos Hoops Classic men's tournament.
Damen Thacker finished with 18 points for MSUB (1-1), followed by Brent Finn 14 and Nicholas Sebastiao 11.
The Yellowjackets trailed by seven at halftime, but outscored Holy Names 42-29 after intermission. MSUB opened the second half on a 23-0 run.
Sebastiao gathered up nine rebounds and blocked three shots. Thacker had eight boards.
MSUB prevailed, in part, by shooting 27 of 31 from the foul line.
Edward Gray led Holy Names (0-2) with 25 points. He drilled four 3-pointers.
