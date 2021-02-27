MINOT, N.D. — Jordan Roe, Emily Gaines and Riley Wiediger scored goals as Montana State Billings defeated the University of Mary 3-0 in women's soccer on Saturday.

It was the Jackets' first win over Mary since 2014.

MSUB (2-0) got a goal from Wiediger in the 82nd minute and also scored on a penalty kick by Gaines in the 88th minute. 

Roe's goal came in the 21st minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Lainey Bosch notched the shutout for the Jackets in her first collegiate start.

