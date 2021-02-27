MINOT, N.D. — Jordan Roe, Emily Gaines and Riley Wiediger scored goals as Montana State Billings defeated the University of Mary 3-0 in women's soccer on Saturday.
It was the Jackets' first win over Mary since 2014.
MSUB (2-0) got a goal from Wiediger in the 82nd minute and also scored on a penalty kick by Gaines in the 88th minute.
Roe's goal came in the 21st minute.
Freshman goalkeeper Lainey Bosch notched the shutout for the Jackets in her first collegiate start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.