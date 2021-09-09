BILLINGS — Three different Montana State Billings women's soccer players scored their first collegiate goal Thursday afternoon as the Yellowjackets defeated visiting Minnesota State Moorhead 3-0 at Yellowjacket Field.

Freshmen Liberty Palmer and Kendall McGraw and junior Sydney Torres all scored second-half goals for MSUB on the opening day of the seventh annual Rimrock Classic in Memory of Trevor Wildberger.

Taylor Gertsch provided a pair of assists for the 2-1-1 Yellowjackets. 

Palmer scored in the 54th minute, followed by Torres in the 65th and McGraw in the 84th.

MSUB will now play the University of Mary on Saturday. Mary beat Black Hills State 3-0 on Thursday.

