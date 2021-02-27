BILLINGS — The men's soccer teams from Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings battled to a 0-0 double-overtime draw Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

Both teams managed 10 shots apiece, but neither could find the net in 110 minutes of play.

Ryan Cornwall and Luke Turner were the goalies for Rocky. Aleksandar Garza and Lars Funk took turns between the posts for MSUB.

Neither team had a serious scoring opportunity during the overtime halves.

Rocky and MSUB will meet again on March 11.

