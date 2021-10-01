BILLINGS — Bayli Monck provided a season-best 21 kills Thursday night as Montana State Billings earned its first five-set victory of the season by defeating visiting Western Oregon 25-21, 23-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-6 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.

Joelle Mahowald chipped in with 14 kills and Skylar Reed 13 for the Yellowjackets (5-8, 2-3). Hannah Hashbarger added 43 assists, while Christine Funk contributed 26 digs.

MSUB's Hannah Hayden was credited with three blocks.

Isabel Hurliman finished with 16 kills and 17 digs for the Wolves (2-9, 0-4).

MSUB will be back in action on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m.) against Saint Martin's.

Tags

Load comments