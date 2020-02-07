ST. GEORGE, Utah — Montana State Billings lost a pair of women's softball games Friday during the second day of the Dixie State Courtyard Classic.
The Yellowjackets (5-5) fell to California State-Dominguez Hills 4-2 and Colorado Mesa 5-4.
MSUB's Britanee Fisher and Payton Reynolds hit solo home runs against CSDH.
Martin Penney batted 2 for 3 for the Yellowjackets, while Alyssa Etheridge pitched a complete game.
In the day's second game, Colorado Mesa beat MSUB with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Fisher homered for the Yellowjackets, but MSUB was hounded by its three errors.
Penney had a run-scoring single in the top of the fifth to put the Yellowjackets ahead 4-3
Colorado Mesa tied the game in the fifth and won it in walk-off style in the seventh.
MSUB will conclude tournament play on Saturday with a game against Fort Lewis College.
