TURLOCK, Calif. — The women's softball team from Montana State Billings dropped two games Friday while competing in Stanislaus State's Tournament of Champions.

The Yellowjackets (10-22) fell to Cal State San Bernardino 6-1 and Chaminade 4-0.

Brittanee Fisher led the way for MSUB, batting 4 for 6 over the two games. She drove in the Yellowjackets' lone run. 

Jazlyn Kalehuawehe went 2 for 4 at the plate overall. Pitcher Shelby Martin pitched a complete game against Chaminade.

