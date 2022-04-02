TURLOCK, Calif. — The women's softball team from Montana State Billings dropped its first three games while competing in Stanislaus State's Tournament of Champions.
The Yellowjackets (10-23) lost to Hawaii Pacific 5-3 on Saturday.
Hawaii Pacific scored four times in the last two innings to post the victory.
MSUB was held to five hits. Shelby Martin and Kilee Imada had doubles for the Yellowjackets.
Starter Julia Qualteri (5-7) took the pitching loss for MSUB. She allowed two earned runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings.
On Friday, MSUB was beaten by Cal State San Bernardino 6-1 and Chaminade 4-0.
Brittanee Fisher led the way for MSUB, batting 4 for 6 over the two games. She drove in the Yellowjackets' lone run.
Jazlyn Kalehuawehe went 2 for 4 at the plate overall. Pitcher Shelby Martin pitched a complete game against Chaminade.
