ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Montana State Billings rallied for a 9-7 victory Saturday afternoon in the second game at Central Washington University to gain a split of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader in women's softball.
The Wildcats (8-11, 2-2) won the first game 9-6.
The Yellowjackets (8-14, 2-2) trailed 7-1 in the second game before rallying for eight runs in the seventh and final inning.
Marin Penney helped highlight the rally by hitting her second collegiate grand slam.
Jenna Kister (1-4) was the winning pitcher with 4.1 innings of relief work.
Jazlyn Kalehuawehe also homered for MSUB.
In the opening game, the Yellowjackets received home runs from Maycen O'Neal and Lauren Blaschak.
Blaschak batted 2 for 3 and drove in four runs.
Alyssa Benthagen batted 2 for 2, homered and had four RBIs for the Wildcats.
