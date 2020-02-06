ST. GEORGE, Utah — The women's softball team from Montana State Billings claimed two wins Thursday during the opening day of the Dixie State Courtyard Classic.

The Yellowjackets (5-3) defeated Notre Dame De Namur 8-4 and Western New Mexico University 10-2.

Against Notre Dame De Namur, MSUB pitcher Julia Qualteri hurled a complete game, allowing four runs, five hits and recording one strikeout.

Former Billings Senior player Sydney Norwood socked her first career home run for the Yellowjackets. It was a solo shot to put MSUB up 2-1.

Teammate Allie Hughes added a three-run shot to make it a 7-1 contest.

Maddie Lincoln pitched a complete game against WNMU, giving up five hits, two runs and notching one strikeout.

Payton Reynolds and Marin Penney homered for the Yellowjackets.

MSUB will play against Cal State Dominguez Hills and Colorado Mesa University on Friday.

