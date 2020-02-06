ST. GEORGE, Utah — The women's softball team from Montana State Billings claimed two wins Thursday during the opening day of the Dixie State Courtyard Classic.
The Yellowjackets (5-3) defeated Notre Dame De Namur 8-4 and Western New Mexico University 10-2.
Against Notre Dame De Namur, MSUB pitcher Julia Qualteri hurled a complete game, allowing four runs, five hits and recording one strikeout.
Former Billings Senior player Sydney Norwood socked her first career home run for the Yellowjackets. It was a solo shot to put MSUB up 2-1.
Teammate Allie Hughes added a three-run shot to make it a 7-1 contest.
Maddie Lincoln pitched a complete game against WNMU, giving up five hits, two runs and notching one strikeout.
Payton Reynolds and Marin Penney homered for the Yellowjackets.
MSUB will play against Cal State Dominguez Hills and Colorado Mesa University on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.