BILLINGS — Montana State Billings celebrated its Senior Day Saturday afternoon with a come-from-behind, historic 21-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-19 victory over Simon Fraser University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball at MSUB's Alterowitz Gym.
The Yellowjackets (11-15, 6-10) saluted seniors Bayli Monck, Marissa Logozzo and Joelle Mahowald on Saturday in their final home match.
In the process, MSUB snapped a 14-game losing streak against SFU that dated to 2013.
Monck responded with a 21-kill, 16-dig double-double performance that was her fifth in the last six games. Teammate Hannah Hashbarger finished with a 49-assist, 17-dig double-double, both of which are season highs.
Simon Fraser (17-7, 11-6) received 20 kills from Camryn Vosloh.
MSUB finishes its season on the road next week beginning with a Thursday match at Northwest Nazarene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.