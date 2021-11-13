BILLINGS — Montana State Billings celebrated its Senior Day Saturday afternoon with a come-from-behind, historic 21-25, 25-19, 29-27, 25-19 victory over Simon Fraser University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball at MSUB's Alterowitz Gym.

The Yellowjackets (11-15, 6-10) saluted seniors Bayli Monck, Marissa Logozzo and Joelle Mahowald on Saturday in their final home match.

In the process, MSUB snapped a 14-game losing streak against SFU that dated to 2013.

Monck responded with a 21-kill, 16-dig double-double performance that was her fifth in the last six games. Teammate Hannah Hashbarger finished with a 49-assist, 17-dig double-double, both of which are season highs.

Simon Fraser (17-7, 11-6) received 20 kills from Camryn Vosloh.

MSUB finishes its season on the road next week beginning with a Thursday match at Northwest Nazarene.

Tags

Load comments