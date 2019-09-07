CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State defeated Montana State Billings 25-23, 25-16, 20-25, 23-25, 15-13 Saturday night in the final match of the Chadron State Volleyball Tournament.

Chadron State's Aracely Hernandez led a balanced hitting attack with 15 kills. Ashton Burditt recorded 29 digs.

MSUB was led by the 16 kills and 18 digs of Bayli Monck. Teammate Maddi Vigil provided 13 kills and 18 digs.

Makayla Baca of the Yellowjackets finished with 22 digs and three aces.

