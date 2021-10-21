BILLINGS — Bayli Monck supplied 19 kills and 11 digs and Montana State Billings rallied to beat visiting Alaska 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 15-9 Thursday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.
It was the Yellowjackets' (8-11, 4-6) first victory over the Nanooks (13-9, 6-4) since 2017.
Monck's double-double was her ninth of the season.
Teammate Hannah Hashbarger also provided a double-double with 45 assists and 11 digs. She also had a career-high four kills.
Joelle Mahowald delivered some timely solo blocks for the Yellowjackets during the pivotal fifth set.
MSUB snapped a six-game losing streak to the Nanooks, from Fairbanks, with the win.
Alaska was led by Lahra Weber's 14 kills and 12 digs.
MSUB will host No. 24 Alaska Anchorage on Saturday at 1 p.m.
