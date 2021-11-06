SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 14 kills and Maddie Batiste chipped in with 10 as Seattle Pacific University downed Montana State Billings 25-16, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.

SPU (13-8, 9-5) also received 18 digs from Lindsay Rosenthal and three aces apiece from Erin Gould, Lindsey Lambert and Emily Tulino.

The visiting Yellowjackets (10-14, 5-9) were led by the 10 kills apiece of Bayli Monck and Skylar Reed. Monck achieved a double-double with her 12 digs.

Kennedy Juranek had 13 digs for MSUB, with Hannah Hashbarger adding 12 to go along with her 29 assists for another double-double.

The Yellowjackets will be home next week against Western Washington on Thursday and Simon Fraser on Saturday.

