LACEY, Wash. — Visiting Montana State Billings was beaten by Saint Martin's 25-19, 19-25, 28-26, 25-21 Thursday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball.
Skylar Reed led MSUB with 15 kills, while Bayli Monck posted an 11-kill, 13-dig double-double.
Zoe Bibb of the Yellowjackets had a career-high 10 kills.
Saint Martin's was led by Tia Allen's 14 kills and six digs.
MSUB will play at Western Oregon on Saturday night.
