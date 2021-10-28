LACEY, Wash. — Visiting Montana State Billings was beaten by Saint Martin's 25-19, 19-25, 28-26, 25-21 Thursday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball.

Skylar Reed led MSUB with 15 kills, while Bayli Monck  posted an 11-kill, 13-dig double-double.

Zoe Bibb of the Yellowjackets had a career-high 10 kills.

Saint Martin's was led by Tia Allen's 14 kills and six digs.

MSUB will play at Western Oregon on Saturday night.

