BILLINGS — Bayli Monck and Skylar Reed had 13 kills apiece Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings swept aside visiting Saint Martin's 25-12, 25-23, 25-23 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.

The Yellowjackets (6-8, 3-3) also received 11 digs from Monck, who recorded her seventh double-double of the season. Teammate Hannah Hayden contributed six kills and four blocks.

MSUB's Hannah Hashbarger provided 39 assists.

The Yellowjackets hit a season-best .351 against the Saints (7-6, 1-3).

Saint Martin's Kylie Coon furnished a team-high 10 kills.

MSUB will be back at home on Tuesday night to host neighboring Rocky Mountain College at 7.

