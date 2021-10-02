BILLINGS — Bayli Monck and Skylar Reed had 13 kills apiece Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings swept aside visiting Saint Martin's 25-12, 25-23, 25-23 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball.
The Yellowjackets (6-8, 3-3) also received 11 digs from Monck, who recorded her seventh double-double of the season. Teammate Hannah Hayden contributed six kills and four blocks.
MSUB's Hannah Hashbarger provided 39 assists.
The Yellowjackets hit a season-best .351 against the Saints (7-6, 1-3).
Saint Martin's Kylie Coon furnished a team-high 10 kills.
MSUB will be back at home on Tuesday night to host neighboring Rocky Mountain College at 7.
