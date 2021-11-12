OAKLAND, Calif. — Addison Gardner and Cariann Kunkel scored 14 points apiece Friday as Montana State Billings rolled over Holy Names University 88-58 while participating in the Holy Names Classic women's basketball tournament.
The Yellowjackets (3-1) had all 13 of their players score points in the game.
MSUB led 51-38 at halftime and then went on a 21-9 surge in the third quarter to seal the victory.
Danielle Zahn (13) and Dyauni Boyce (10) also scored points in double figures for the winners, who shot 55.4% from the field.
Jayden Benitz led Holy Names, playing its first game since March 2020, with 16 points.
The Yellowjackets are scheduled to play San Francisco State University on Saturday afternoon.
