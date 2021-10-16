BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and No. 8 Seattle Pacific University fought to a 1-1 tie in double overtime in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer Saturday at Yellowjacket Field.
Liberty Palmer scored off an assist by Leila Clark in the 25th minute to give the Yellowjackets (5-5-3, 2-4-2) a 1-0 advantage. It was Palmer's team-high fourth goal of the season.
The Falcons (9-1-1, 6-1-1) tied it on a goal by Lauren Forster in the 68th minute.
SPU had beaten MSUB 5-0 in September in Seattle. The Yellowjackets are now 4-23-3 all-time against the Falcons.
MSUB goalkeeper Clare Keenan made six saves in 110 minutes on Saturday. She has 52 saves this season for an average of 5.2 per game.
The Falcons outshot the Yellowjackets 24-6.
The MSUB men (3-7-1, 1-4-0) played at Western Washington in Bellingham and suffered a 3-1 setback on Saturday. Trailing 2-0, Valdemar Fogt scored the lone MSUB goal at 74:59. WWU improved to 5-7-0, 3-2-0.
