BILLINGS — Alaska's Pearle Green scored on a layup with two seconds remaining Saturday night to lift the visiting Nanooks to a 61-59 victory over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
The Yellowjackets (12-9, 6-3) missed a potential game-tying layup as time expired at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Yellowjackets.
MSUB led by six points heading into the game's final four minutes after trailing by as many as eight points in the third quarter.
The Nanooks (2-11, 1-7) were led by the 20 points and 11 rebounds of Destiny Reimers. Olivia Kraska finished with 13 points and Green 10.
Taryn Shelley's 21-point, 11-rebound double-double highlighted MSUB's showing. Skylar Patton posted 16 points and Dyauni Boyce 10.
Danielle Zahn had seven assists and Boyce four steals.
MSUB shot just 27.9% on the night, including 2 of 21 on 3-point shots. Alaska shot 37.7%, including 5 of 19 on threes.
Both teams gathered 45 rebounds.
The visitors from Fairbanks jumped ahead 17-9 in the first quarter and led 30-27 at halftime.
