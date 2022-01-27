BILLINGS — Danielle Zahn supplied a career-high 18 points and five assists Thursday night as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 19 Alaska Anchorage 74-67 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
It was the fourth consecutive win for the Yellowjackets (12-8, 6-2). UAA, which has lost three straight, dropped to 10-4 overall and 3-3 in conference.
The two-game sweep of the Seawolves this season by the Yellowjackets was their first since 1999. MSUB won at UAA 72-48 on Jan. 17.
Zahn had plenty of help in the scoring column, with Shayla Montague and Cariann Kunkel providing 14 points apiece. Taryn Shelley contributed 13 points and six rebounds.
UAA was led by the 21 points of Rachel Ingram. Teammate Tennae Voliva chipped in with 18 points and seven rebounds.
The Yellowjackets were up 18-10 after one quarter and 33-20 at halftime. It was 59-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
MSUB shot 50% from the field, including 7 of 19 from 3-point range.
