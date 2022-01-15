LACEY, Wash. — Visiting Montana State Billings clamped down defensively on Saint Martin's Saturday night in fashioning a 55-31 victory over the Saints in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
The Yellowjackets (9-8, 3-2) limited SMU to just 23.9% shooting, including 0 for 12 from 3-point range.
MSUB was led offensively by the 10 points of Taryn Shelley. Shayla Montague added nine and Dyauni Boyce eight.
Shelley also had seven rebounds.
The Saints (9-4, 1-3) received 11 points from Lauryn Morris. Teammate Claire Dingus had 10 rebounds.
The Yellowjackets survived a 32.2% shooting night, including 4 of 18 (22.2%) from 3-point territory.
MSUB jumped ahead 14-6 in the first quarter and never trailed. It was 26-16 at halftime and 41-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
SMU finished with 22 turnovers. MSUB had 10.
