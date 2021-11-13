OAKLAND, Calif. — Addison Gardner and Skylar Patton led a balanced Montana State Billings scoring attack with 11 points apiece as the Yellowjackets beat San Francisco State 64-51 Saturday at the Holy Names Classic women's basketball tournament.
MSUB has won four of its first five games on the young season and three in a row.
The Yellowjackets held a 51-26 rebounding advantage over San Francisco State (1-1). Cariann Kunkel had 11 boards for MSUB.
Ten Yellowjackets scored in the contest.
MSUB led 25-13 after the first quarter and 34-21 by halftime. The Yellowjackets closed the game out with a 23-point fourth quarter.
