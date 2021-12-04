BILLINGS — Central Washington's Kizzah Maltezo scored a game-high 22 points Saturday night as the visiting Wildcats downed Montana State Billings 79-68 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
CWU (5-3, 1-1) led MSUB (6-5, 1-1) by 14 points, 43-29, at halftime.
Besides the exploits of Maltezo, the Wildcats also received 19 points from Kassidy Malcolm and 14 from Valerie Huerta.
The Yellowjackets were paced by the 21 points of Taryn Shelley and the 14 of Cariann Kunkel, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. Shayla Montague finished with nine points and five rebounds.
CWU shot 51% from the field and connected on 21 of 24 free throws. MSUB hit on 35.8% of its shots, including 9 of 27 3-point attempts.
