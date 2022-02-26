NAMPA, Idaho — The women's basketball team from Montana State Billings ended regular-season play on Saturday night with an 86-76 loss to hot-shooting Northwest Nazarene University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action.
NNU shot 50.8% from the floor and knocked down 10 3-pointers.
The fifth-place Yellowjackets finished 10-5 in conference and 16-11 overall. The fourth-place Nighthawks improved to 12-6 in league and 18-8 overall.
The GNAC championship tournament is set to get under way on Wednesday. All 10 GNAC teams will advance.
Taryn Shelley led MSUB with 21 points, followed closely by Kortney Nelson with 20. Shayla Montague scored 10.
Shelley, who shot 8 of 15 from the field, also had nine rebounds.
Teagan Thurman's 19 points fueled NNU. Erin Jenkins added 15 points, while Ashlynn Sylve scored 12 and Nyalam Thabach 11.
The Yellowjackets led 43-41 at halftime, but were outscored 45-33 following intermission.
MSUB shot 40% on the night.
