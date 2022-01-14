MONMOUTH, Ore. — Tresai McCarver tallied a game-high 21 points Friday night as Western Oregon University defeated visiting Montana State Billings 66-57 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
McCarver also had six rebounds and three steals for the Wolves (7-5, 3-2).
Alexis Wright finished with 16 points and six rebounds for WOU, while Cali McClave added 12 points and five assists.
The Yellowjackets (8-8, 2-2) were led by the 14 points of Taryn Shelley and the 13 provided by Cariann Kunkel. Shelley also snagged 13 rebounds on her way to achieving a double-double.
Kunkel collected six rebounds.
MSUB shot a season-low 30.5% overall, including 3 of 22 (13.6%) from 3-point range.
The game was tied 25-all at halftime. The Wolves owned a 45-39 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
WOU converted on 11 of 12 free throws in the final period.
