BILLINGS — Montana State Billings lost to visiting Simon Fraser 72-66 on Saturday night, but the Yellowjackets still wound up with a berth to next week's Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball championship tournament in Seattle.
MSUB (14-15, 9-11), which beat out Saint Martin's for the sixth and final spot, will begin tournament play on Thursday evening against No. 3 seeded Western Washington at 6:15 (Mountain time).
The winner will face No. 2 Northwest Nazarene on Friday at 6:15 p.m.
MSUB's women return to the tournament after a one-year absence.
In the regular-season finale, Claudia Hart led Simon Fraser (18-12, 13-7) with 28 points and eight rebounds in the win at MSUB.
The Yellowjackets were sparked by the 16 points of Hannah Collins. Taryn Shelley contributed 15 and Shayla Montague chipped in with 14. Jeanann Lemelin wound up with 10 points and seven rebounds.
MSUB led 33-28 at intermission, but the Clan went on a 20-9 run in the third quarter to take charge.
