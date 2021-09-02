ABERDEEN, S.D. — Megan Fastenau scored in the 60th minute Thursday night as Northern State University slipped past visiting Montana State Billings 1-0 in the women's soccer season opener for both schools.
The Yellowjackets outshot the Wolves, 15-9, with 10 of their shot attempts on frame, but Northern goalie Alexus Townsend came up with 10 saves.
Goalie Clare Keenan recorded four saves for the Yellowjackets.
MSUB will remain in Aberdeen to take on University of Nebraska Kearney on Saturday afternoon.
