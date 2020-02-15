BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley led five Montana State Billings players in double figures with a game-high 21 points Saturday night as the Yellowjackets overwhelmed visiting Alaska 103-59 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
In addition to Shelley's scoring exploits, TyLee Manuel added 18 points, Hannah Collins 16, Shayla Montague 10 and Addison Gardner 10.
Shelley also came away with nine rebounds.
MSUB (13-12, 8-8) led Alaska (7-18, 2-14) 51-27 at halftime.
The Yellowjackets shot 53% overall.
Alaska received 17 points from Jocelyn Gandara and 15 from Sam Tolliver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.