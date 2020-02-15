BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley led five Montana State Billings players in double figures with a game-high 21 points Saturday night as the Yellowjackets overwhelmed visiting Alaska 103-59 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.

In addition to Shelley's scoring exploits, TyLee Manuel added 18 points, Hannah Collins 16, Shayla Montague 10 and Addison Gardner 10.

Shelley also came away with nine rebounds.

MSUB (13-12, 8-8) led Alaska (7-18, 2-14) 51-27 at halftime.

The Yellowjackets shot 53% overall.

Alaska received 17 points from Jocelyn Gandara and 15 from Sam Tolliver.

Tags

Load comments