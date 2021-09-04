ABERDEEN, S.D. — Maddie Smith's first collegiate goal provided Montana State Billings with a 1-0 victory over the University of Nebraska Kearney Saturday in women's soccer.

Smith scored in the 67th minute to give the Yellowjackets (1-1) their first win of the season.

MSUB outshot the Lopers 17-9.

Also on Saturday, the MSUB men, playing in Pueblo, Colorado, lost to Colorado State University-Pueblo 1-0 to fall to 1-1 on the young season.

The Thunderwolves scored in the 80th minute on a goal by Josua Hall.

