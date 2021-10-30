BILLINGS — Senior Haylee Gunter supplied two goals and Montana State Billings used them both to beat visiting Saint Martin's 2-1 Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.
Gunter scored in the third and 66th minutes, off assists from Jordan Roe and Sydney Torres.
The Yellowjackets, playing in their final home match, improved to 4-6-2 in conference and 7-7-3 overall.
MSUB has won its last two outings.
The Saints (2-10-0, 3-13-0) scored in the 87th minute on a goal by Jordyn Jolley.
MSU goalkeeper Tiva Sallvin had three saves.
The Yellowjackets got off 14 shots to 12 for the Saints.
MSUB wraps up its regular season with matches next week at Northwest Nazarene Thursday and Central Washington Saturday.
In men's soccer on Saturday in Seattle, Mathias Kjøiner scored in the 82nd minute, off an assist from Marvin Putu, as MSUB (3-7-2, 1-4-1) tied No. 14-ranked Seattle Pacific 1-1 after playing two overtimes.
SPU (10-2-1, 4-1-1) had taken a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute off a goal by Jose Benavides.
MSUB goalkeeper Connor Trapp had four saves.
The Yellowjacket men will be at home against Western Washington on Thursday and Simon Fraser on Saturday.
