ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Junior forward Cariann Kunkel scored a game-high 24 points Monday night and Montana State Billings won at Alaska-Anchorage 72-48 in what ranks as the Yellowjackets' first women's basketball victory at Anchorage since December 2003.
It was also coach Kevin Woodin's first-ever road win against Anchorage. Woodin is in his 18th season at MSUB.
Kunkel also had seven rebounds and two steals for MSUB, which improved to 4-2 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play and 10-8 overall. Anchorage dropped to 10-2 and 3-1.
Kunkel shot 8 of 13 from the field and 6 of 6 at the foul line.
The Yellowjackets and Seawolves were tied at 15-all after the first quarter, but MSUB outscored Anchorage 57-33 the rest of the way.
Kortney Nelson contributed 15 points and nine rebounds to the Yellowjackets' winning cause. Shayla Montague and Skylar Patton chipped in with 10 points apiece.
Tennae Voliva led Anchorage with 16 points.
MSUB shot 43.6% from the field, including 8 of 22 from 3-point territory. Anchorage shot 32.1%, going just 4 of 24 beyond the 3-point arc.
The Seawolves committed 22 turnovers, which the Yellowjackets converted into 26 points.
