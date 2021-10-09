BILLINGS — Sydney Torres scored the winning goal in overtime as Montana State Billings fought off visiting Simon Fraser University 2-1 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's match Saturday afternoon at Yellowjacket Field.
Torres scored in the 93rd minute for the Yellowjackets (5-4-2, 2-3-1) off of an assist by Jordan Roe.
MSUB's Ally Findlay scored an unassisted goal in the sixth minute to give the Yellowjackets an early 1-0 advantage.
SFU (2-6-1, 2-3-0) tied it in the 54th minute on a goal by Kiara Buono.
The Yellowjackets got off 18 shots, compared to six for the visitors.
Tuva Sallvin was the winning goaltender. She made four saves for MSUB.
In the men's match, Northwest Nazarene knocked off the Yellowjackets 2-1.
Halil Yilmaz tallied his ninth goal of the season in the 62nd minute to give MSUB the lead.
The Nighthawks rallied behind goals from Jimmy Koufidakis (85th minute) and Nils Knosala (89th minute) to post the victory.
Northwest Nazarene improved to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the GNAC. MSUB fell to 3-5-1 overall and 1-2-0 in conference.
