BILLINGS — Liberty Palmer and Haylee Gunter scored first-half goals Thursday as Montana State Billings edged visiting Western Oregon 2-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.

Palmer scored off an assist from Sydney Wate in the fifth minute. Gunter added her unassisted goal in the 20th minute.

Winning goaltender Glare Keenan came away with six saves.

MSUB outshot Western Oregon, 17-16.

The Yellowjackets improved to 6-7-3 overall and 3-6-2 in the GNAC.

