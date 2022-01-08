BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley and Shayla Montague combined for 35 points and 16 rebounds Saturday night as Montana State Billings downed Simon Fraser University 78-66 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym.
It was the first game since Dec. 18 for the Yellowjackets (2-1, 8-7), who had three previous contests postponed.
Shelly finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Montague contributed 16 points and eight rebounds.
Teammate Kortney Nelson added 12 points.
The game's top scorer was SFU's Jessica Jones, who finished with 27 points. Gemma Cutler added 12 and Georgia Swant 11.
The Yellowjackets connected on 46.9% of their shots. SFU (1-3, 5-8) shot 42.2%.
Simon Fraser led 38-33 at halftime. MSUB forged ahead 54-50 after three periods.
