BILLINGS — Montana State Billings used a second-half surge to down visiting Western Oregon 72-52 Saturday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball at Alterowitz Gym.
The Yellowjackets (15-9, 9-3) held a slim 35-31 halftime advantage before going on a 37-21 tear following intermission.
MSUB was led by the double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds from Taryn Shelley. Addison Gardner followed with 15 points and Kortney Nelson 11. Nelson also had four assists.
The Yellowjackets, who have won three straight, shot 41.8%.
Western Oregon (8-12, 4-9) received a game-high 18 points from Princy Paaluhi-Caulk. The visitors shot just 24.6% from the field.
