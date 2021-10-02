MONMOUTH, Ore. — Montana State Billings and Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 double-overtime stalemate Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.

Sydney Torres gave the Yellowjackets (4-3-2, 1-2-1) a 1-0 lead with her goal in the 36th minute. The Wolves (2-5-1, 1-2-1) tied it with a goal by Piper Matson in the 52nd minute.

Maddie Smith assisted on the goal by Torres.

MSU goalkeeper Clare Keenan was credited with four saves during her 110-minute stint guarding the net. Emily Wheeler of Western Oregon had five saves.

Both teams got off nine shots.

The Yellowjackets will be at home Thursday to host No. 10-ranked Western Washington. They will entertain Simon Fraser on Saturday.

