MONMOUTH, Ore. — Montana State Billings and Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 double-overtime stalemate Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.
Sydney Torres gave the Yellowjackets (4-3-2, 1-2-1) a 1-0 lead with her goal in the 36th minute. The Wolves (2-5-1, 1-2-1) tied it with a goal by Piper Matson in the 52nd minute.
Maddie Smith assisted on the goal by Torres.
MSU goalkeeper Clare Keenan was credited with four saves during her 110-minute stint guarding the net. Emily Wheeler of Western Oregon had five saves.
Both teams got off nine shots.
The Yellowjackets will be at home Thursday to host No. 10-ranked Western Washington. They will entertain Simon Fraser on Saturday.
