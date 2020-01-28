BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball coach Daniel Jones has announced the beginning of the Bobcat Volleyball Academy, which will start its inaugural season Feb. 8 at Shroyer Gym adjacent to Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Bobcat Volleyball Academy will be held every Saturday throughout the month of February and will feature four sessions of skills. The first session — the Bobcat Volleyball Youth Academy — is an all-skills session open to athletes ages 6-12 and will run from 8:30-9:20 a.m.
The following three sessions run consecutively for athletes ages 12-18, with a 9:30-10:20 a.m. slot designated for passing; a 10:30-11:20 session for setting; and an 11:30-12:20 section dedicated to attacking.
“I am excited to announce the inaugural Bobcat Volleyball Academy,” Jones said in a press release. “As one of only two NCAA Division I programs in the state of Montana, I consider one of my jobs is to grow the game of volleyball. As part of that endeavor, I am always looking for ways to promote our game and help the next generation fall in love with it.
“The unique structure of this camp, running for 50-minute sessions over four consecutive Saturdays in February, and having options for all age groups and skills, provides opportunities for beginners to get their first taste of the game. And, those who have played club or high school volleyball to refine their skills with high level instruction from our staff and athletes.”
Jones, who saw his MSU summer camps sell out in 2019, anticipates a high demand and encourages anyone interested to sign up quickly, as space is limited.
For information, visit https://msubobcats.com/sports/womens-volleyball and click the "camps" tab.
