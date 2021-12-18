BOZEMAN — Darian White delivered 21 points, four assists and six steals Saturday and Montana State University won its sixth consecutive game with a 76-49 victory over visiting Seattle University in women's basketball.
The Bobcats (7-5) also received nine points and nine rebounds from Gabby Mocchi, 12 points and five assists from Katelynn Limardo, 11 points and seven rebounds from Kola Bad Bear and 13 points from Leia Beattie.
The visiting Redhawks (4-6) were paced by the 11 points of Mckenzi Williams and the seven rebounds of Bree Calhoun.
Seattle University led 28-24 at halftime, but the Bobcats outscored the Redhawks 29-8 in the third quarter to turn the game. MSU's scoring spree included a 17-0 run.
