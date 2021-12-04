BILLINGS — Visiting Montana Tech started fast, but wound up in a fight to the finish in beating Rocky Mountain College 76-68 Saturday in Frontier Conference men's basketball at the Fortin Center.
The Orediggers (9-3, 2-0) led the Battlin' Bears (4-5, 0-2) 10-1 in the opening three minutes. It was 58-48 midway through the second half before Rocky closed to within one point, 60-59, with four minutes to play.
Tech then pulled away with a 10-2 burst behind the seven points of Bridger Larson.
Caleb Bellach led the Orediggers with 28 points on 10 of 15 shooting. Sindou Diallo contributed 15 points.
Rocky, which lost its 16th consecutive Frontier game dating to last season, received a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds from Maxim Stephens.
Abdul Bah chipped in with 15 points for the Bears and Kael Robinson 12.
Tech shot 51.9% overall. Rocky connected on 40.4% of its shots.
